/Four European nations back India for permanent UNSC seat, call it ‘upcoming superpower’

India’s campaign for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council received fresh diplomatic support from four Central European countries at the first Visegrad Group (V4)-India meeting in New York. Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic backed India’s claim during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár described India as an “upcoming superpower” and said it should have a permanent place at the UN’s top security body.