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Four European nations back India for permanent UNSC seat, call it ‘upcoming superpower’

Four Central European nations, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, have backed India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár described India as an “upcoming superpower” and said it should have a permanent place at the UN’s top security body.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Four European nations back India for permanent UNSC seat, call it ‘upcoming superpower’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Four European nations back India for permanent UNSC seat, call it ‘upcoming superpower’
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