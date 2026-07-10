/Four gangsters killed, 3 cops injured, 60 rounds of firing in Gurugram encounter

Four gangsters were killed, and another was critically injured in a fierce gunfight between the Gurugram Crime Branch and armed criminals in the Sushant Lok Phase-2 area of the city. Three Gurugram Police personnel also sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.
According to police, the accused had fired shots at a businessman’s residence after an extortion demand, allegedly made on behalf of a foreign-based gangster, was not met.
The encounter took place around 9:30 pm on Thursday, after the Crime Branch received specific information about a suspicious SUV carrying armed men. Multiple teams immediately rushed to the spot and set up barricades in the area.
Addressing the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmveer Singh said that by the time police teams arrived at the location and set up the blockade, the armed suspects had already begun firing at the businessman’s house. The businessman had been receiving repeated extortion threats from a wanted gangster based abroad, which made him the target of the attack.
Police surrounded the suspects and repeatedly asked them to surrender. However, the accused allegedly opened heavy, indiscriminate fire on the officers in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated, resulting in a prolonged and intense exchange of gunfire.
All five alleged shooters, believed to be members of the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang, were injured in the encounter. They were rushed to a private super-speciality hospital, where four were declared dead. The fifth accused is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition.
Three Gurugram Police personnel also sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. They were promptly shifted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment, with doctors closely monitoring their condition.
According to police, nearly 60 rounds were fired during the encounter.
Following the incident, teams from the Scene of Crime (SoC) unit and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with senior officers including the DCP (Crime) and DCP (East), arrived at the spot. Forensic experts and police conducted a thorough scientific examination of the scene and collected crucial evidence.
The Gurugram Police reiterated that ensuring public safety remains their top priority and made it clear that criminals attempting to spread terror will not be spared.
Police stated that further legal proceedings are underway. The identities of the deceased and injured accused, along with details of their criminal history, will be shared later. Five foreign-made pistols have been recovered from the site.
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