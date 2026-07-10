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Four gangsters killed, 3 cops injured, 60 rounds of firing in Gurugram encounter

Four alleged Deepak Nandal gang members were killed, one critically injured, and three Gurugram Police personnel wounded after a 60-round gunfight during an anti-extortion operation in Gurugram.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Four gangsters killed, 3 cops injured, 60 rounds of firing in Gurugram encounter
Image Credit: IANS

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