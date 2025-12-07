Advertisement
NewsIndia
GOA

Four Held In Goa Nightclub Inferno; Eyewitness Blames Pyro Gun For Blaze- DEETS

A fire at a Goa restaurant-club killed 25 people, prompting CM Pramod Sawant to announce ex-gratia aid and confirm four detentions. Bodies are being identified, while an eyewitness blamed a pyro gun spark for the rapidly spreading blaze.

|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Four Held In Goa Nightclub Inferno; Eyewitness Blames Pyro Gun For Blaze- DEETSImage: ANI

After the devastating fire at a restaurant-club in North Goa’s Arpora that claimed 25 lives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday confirmed that four people have been detained in connection with the tragedy. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Goa Police said that all 25 bodies have been shifted to GMC Bambolim, where the identification process is currently underway. Officials added that every effort is being made to establish the identities of the victims at the earliest.

An eyewitness suggested that the blaze may have started after a pyro gun was fired during a performance.

“The dancer was performing and music was playing. Suddenly, a pyro gun was shot, and I think a spark hit the wooden roof. People assumed it would be controlled, but within two minutes, the fire spread rapidly and no one could escape. Their kitchen is in the basement and there is no proper exit,” the witness told ANI.

The Goa government has reiterated the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000.

