Four Indian students injured in stabbing attack at Russian University hostel in Ufa

Several people, including four Indian students and two police officers, were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a sports hall inside a foreign students’ hostel at a university in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, according to the Indian Embassy in Russia.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.”

An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

According to an NDTV report, preliminary information suggests that a teenager armed with a knife entered the dormitory of Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa and attacked students living there. Russia’s Interior Ministry confirmed the incident.

RTVI.com quoted Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk as saying: “The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself.”

Authorities have not officially disclosed the identities or nationalities of all the injured students. However, Telegram channel 112, citing eyewitnesses, reported that at least one of the victims was Indian and claimed there may have been two attackers.

The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old, has been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition. The four students and two injured police officers are being treated at a local clinical hospital, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes following the attack. “There was blood all around,” one witness said, according to Ren TV, which aired footage showing the injured being taken to hospital in ambulances.

