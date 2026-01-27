Four killed as bus, car, motorcycle collide on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur

Jammu: At least four people were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Police said the accident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur district.

“A bus, a four-wheeler and a motorcycle were involved in this collision. The collision resulted in the death of four persons on the spot, while details about injuries are awaited," said officials.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident and initiated relief and rescue operations.

On January 22, at least 10 soldiers were killed, and ten others were injured in a road accident in Doda district as they were on their way to a high-altitude post. The accident occurred when an Army vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a deep gorge in Doda.

Overloading, over-speeding, rash and negligent driving and road rage are the main reasons for accidents on highways and roads in the union territory, causing fatalities and injuries.

The traffic department has deployed special teams to check these menaces, and the Regional Transport officers (RTOs) have publicised punishments for such offences.

In case of rash and negligent driving and road stunts, cancellation of driving and registration licences is done, while giving vehicles to minors for driving attracts imprisonment for parents. In the case of scooter and motorcycle riders, wearing crash helmets of prescribed specifications is mandatory for both the driver and the pillion rider. Petrol pumps have been given specific instructions not to sell fuel to the two-wheeler drivers without helmets.

As part of the social policing, traffic department officials are holding counselling sessions for drivers, and as a good gesture, they also occasionally distribute crash helmets among two-wheeler drivers.

Youth doing stunts on motorcycles is becoming a serious challenge in J&K. These youths not only risk their own lives, but also endanger the lives of pedestrians and other vehicle drivers. Irresponsible parenting, lack of parental control and bad company often push youth to engage in stunt driving because of the so-called thrill involved in such reckless practices.