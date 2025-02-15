Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859208https://zeenews.india.com/india/four-killed-as-speeding-car-rams-into-tractor-trolley-in-ups-basti-basti-2859208.html
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In UP's Basti Basti

Four people died when their speeding car crashed into a tractor-trolley in Bast district; victims identified from nearby areas.

|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 10:52 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In UP's Basti Basti Representative Image

Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Bast district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.

On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK