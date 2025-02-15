Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In UP's Basti Basti
Four people died when their speeding car crashed into a tractor-trolley in Bast district; victims identified from nearby areas.
Trending Photos
Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind on the Gaur-Babhnan road in Bast district, police said on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the speeding Wagon R car carrying four persons rammed into the tractor-trolley carrying tent material at around 11.30 pm on Friday, killing all four on the spot.
On receiving information, a team from the Paikolia police station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy.
The deceased have been identified as Rohit (27) from Ayodhya, Pawan (24) from Gonda, and brothers Monu (22) and Somnath (24) from Basti, the officer said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv