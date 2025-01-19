Four Killed In House Fire Caused By Short Circuit In Ghaziabad
A 32-year-old woman and her two children died in a house fire caused by a short circuit; her husband survived.
A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house due to short circuit early Sunday, officials said.
The family was sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours.
After dousing the flames, fire fighters recovered the bodies inside the house, Chief Fire Officer Rahul told PTI.
The deceased have been identified as Gulbahar (32) and her two minor sons. A relative's son residing in the same house was also among those killed.
The woman's husband Shahnawaz escaped unhurt.
