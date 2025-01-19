Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2845779https://zeenews.india.com/india/four-killed-in-house-fire-caused-by-short-circuit-in-ghaziabad-2845779.html
NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD

Four Killed In House Fire Caused By Short Circuit In Ghaziabad

A 32-year-old woman and her two children died in a house fire caused by a short circuit; her husband survived.

|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 12:04 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Killed In House Fire Caused By Short Circuit In Ghaziabad Representative Image

A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house due to short circuit early Sunday, officials said.

The family was sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours.

After dousing the flames, fire fighters recovered the bodies inside the house, Chief Fire Officer Rahul told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Gulbahar (32) and her two minor sons. A relative's son residing in the same house was also among those killed.

The woman's husband Shahnawaz escaped unhurt.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK