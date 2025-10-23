Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975242https://zeenews.india.com/india/four-members-of-bihar-s-ranjan-pathak-gang-killed-in-delhi-police-encounter-2975242.html
NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

Four Members Of Bihar’s Ranjan Pathak Gang Killed in Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police, with Bihar Police, killed four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang in Rohini encounter. The gang, wanted for multiple murders and robberies, had fired at police during interception.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Members Of Bihar’s Ranjan Pathak Gang Killed in Delhi Police EncounterRepresentative Image

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in a joint opperarion with Bihar Police, gunned down four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini early Thursday.

The exchange of fire, which occurred around 2:20 a.m. between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, left four police personnel including Inspector Arvind, SI Manish, and SI Naveen injured as bullets pierced their bulletproof jackets.

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Sitamarhi, Bihar. Police said the gang was involved in multiple murders and armed robberies in Bihar, including the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the operation was based on intelligence inputs indicating that the gang was planning a major criminal activity ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. When the police attempted to intercept them, the accused opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. All four sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini, where they were declared dead.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Russia S-400 deal
India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid RS Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K
Omar Abdullah
NC Confident Of Party-Led Alliance Victory In RS Polls, Aims To Block BJP
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Crorepati Cabinet – Power, Wealth, Muscle
Gang Rape
Bengaluru Horror: 5 Men Gang Raped West Bengal Woman In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested
Indian Navy
Navy Shows Power In Foreign Waters; INS Trikand Battles Blaze In Daring Ops
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Set To Become Launchpad For Jihad Across South Asia: Report
Ghaziabad fire
Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building; No Casualties Reported
Mizoram
Dampa Bypolls: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mizoram People To Vote For BJP Candidate
Budgam bypolls
Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies & Family