Four Members Of Bihar’s Ranjan Pathak Gang Killed in Delhi Police Encounter

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in a joint opperarion with Bihar Police, gunned down four members of Bihar’s notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini early Thursday.

The exchange of fire, which occurred around 2:20 a.m. between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, left four police personnel including Inspector Arvind, SI Manish, and SI Naveen injured as bullets pierced their bulletproof jackets.

The deceased were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Sitamarhi, Bihar. Police said the gang was involved in multiple murders and armed robberies in Bihar, including the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh.

According to officials, the operation was based on intelligence inputs indicating that the gang was planning a major criminal activity ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. When the police attempted to intercept them, the accused opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. All four sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini, where they were declared dead.

