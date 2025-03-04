‘Four More Days Are Left’: AAP Pressures BJP On Rs 2,500 Aid For Women

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in the capital on Tuesday, demanding that the BJP-led Delhi government provide clarity on its promise to give Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8, International Women's Day.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi led the demonstration outside Mandi House metro station. Several AAP MLAs and party workers joined her in questioning the BJP over the delay in implementing the scheme.

Atishi, in a post on X, accused the BJP government of not fulfilling its commitment.

"Four more days are left. The women of Delhi are waiting — when will Rs 2,500 come? Modi had guaranteed that on March 8, the first installment would be credited to the accounts of all women in Delhi. Will this guarantee be fulfilled or will it once again prove to be just a slogan?" she wrote in Hindi.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also criticized the BJP and called on Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to clarify the status of the scheme.

"PM Modi had said that on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, Rs 2,500 would be sent to the accounts of women. Now, CM Rekha Gupta should tell whether this guarantee is going to turn out to be a 'jumla' like the promise of Rs 15 lakh," he posted on X.

The BJP had made this promise during the Delhi Assembly elections, surpassing AAP’s offer of Rs 2,100. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP secured 22. The Congress failed to win any seat.

With the deadline approaching, AAP has intensified its demand for a timeline on the scheme’s rollout.

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the BJP would fulfill its promise.

"AAP should not question us as to when we will provide Rs 2,500 to women. They left Delhi government's accounts in shackles. While we will definitely fulfil our promise, the AAP surely doesn't deserve to question us on this," she said in the Delhi Assembly.