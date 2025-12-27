Four members of a family, including three infants, died after inhaling toxic fumes from a charcoal brazier in Chhapra city of Bihar, while three others are battling for their lives, police said on Saturday.

According to information, the family had lit a charcoal brazier inside their room to protect themselves from the severe cold on Friday night. As the room was closed, carbon monoxide gas accumulated, causing all the occupants to lose consciousness.

The incident remained unnoticed throughout the night. In the morning, when other family members opened the door, they found several people unconscious, while four had already died.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Kamalawati Devi, three-year-old Tejansh, seven-month-old Adhya, and nine-month-old Gudiya. The deaths of the elderly woman and three infants have left the family and local residents in deep shock and mourning.

On receiving information, neighbours gathered at the spot, and the police and ambulance services were immediately alerted. Some family members had come from Varanasi after medical treatment and were also affected by the fumes.

Anjali, Amisha, Amit Kumar, and the wife of Sanjay Sharma were rushed to Chhapra Sadar Hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that three of the injured are in critical condition, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring their treatment.

The Bhagwan Bazar police reached the scene, conducted preliminary investigations, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Legal formalities are underway.

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the serious dangers of using charcoal braziers or lighting fires inside closed rooms during winter, as such practices can lead to fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to an official, when coal or other fuels burn in an enclosed space, carbon monoxide (CO) gas is released, which is colourless and odourless.

This gas replaces oxygen in the lungs, leading to a lack of oxygen in the body, and the person can become unconscious and die.