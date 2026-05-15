Four of family killed as house roof collapses after heavy rain in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Four members of a family were killed after the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Moratagi village of Alamel taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, officials stated on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Gurunath Badiger (35), Jyoti Badiger (28), Kalamma Badiger (13), and Keerthi Badiger (9). The family was reportedly living in a rented old house while repair work was underway at their own residence.

According to officials, the old house collapsed after heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the region overnight. The victims were trapped under the debris and buried alive.

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Police from Sindagi station visited the spot and launched an inspection. Fire and emergency services personnel also rushed to the scene and began rescue and recovery operations to retrieve the bodies trapped under the mud and collapsed roofing material.

Officials said the rescue work was challenging as the house had a mud roof and large quantities of soil had accumulated over the victims after the collapse.

The incident has created panic in the village, while scenes of grief and wailing from family members were witnessed at the spot. Rescue personnel and police continued the operation to clear debris and recover the bodies.

It can be recalled that an eight-year-old girl was killed after a house wall collapsed following heavy rains in Yadgir district of Karnataka. The incident occurred at Tumakuru village in Vadagera taluk, where the kitchen wall of a house belonging to Siddappa collapsed after heavy rainfall on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 8-year-old Akshata. According to police, following heavy rains, the kitchen wall of a house belonging to Siddappa collapsed. Akshata was playing with other girls when the wall fell on them.

Akshata died on the spot, while two other children who were playing with her sustained injuries. The injured children were shifted to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) for treatment.

Earlier in April, heavy rain in Bengaluru, Karnataka, caused the collapse of an 8-foot compound wall near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, resulting in seven deaths, including three children. The incident, which occurred during intense rainfall and high winds on April 29, also caused injuries and trapped victims under debris, with rescue operations conducted immediately.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site, ordered a high-level investigation into the tragedy, and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, separate rain-related incidents on April 27 resulted in at least two additional deaths in BTM Layout and Whitefield due to electrocution and wall failure.

One woman died while four others, including three children, suffered injuries after the wall of a house collapsed at Hanagallu in Somwarpet taluk in Madikeri on July 26, 2025. The deceased was identified as Sushma. Her brother Akshay and three children have suffered injuries.