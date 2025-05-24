Four Pakistani aircraft destroyed in Operation Sindoor: BJP’s Amit Malviya

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) downed at least four Pakistani aircraft, including one C-130 J medium lift aircraft, a JF-17 and two F-16 fighters, during Operation Sindoor.

The information regarding losses suffered by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which Malviya shared on his social media handle X, comes against the backdrop of intense politics in Lok Sabha with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi seeking details about losses of IAF aircraft and the BJP questioning him for not inquiring about Pakistani losses during the conflict.

Malviya added that during Operation Sindoor India’s S-400 air defence system destroyed a Pakistani SAAB-2000 airborne early warning system as far as 315 kilometres away deep in Pakistan.

The BJP leader also commended the performance of the S-400 air defence system. “India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur went into action no less than 11 times during Operation Sindoor,” he wrote.

Adampur Air Base is the one which Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited after the ceasefire ‘understanding’ with Pakistan.

Malviya also commended the Indian Armed Forces' performance during the operation, saying that four major air strikes by the IAF pulverised the enemy's air bases, air assets, and air defences on the intervening night of May 10, forcing Islamabad to desperately call on the US to intervene on its behalf for a ceasefire.

Malviya also shared further details of the IAF strikes on May 10, highlighting the use of Rafale-launched SCALP missiles and SU-30 MKI-launched Brahmos missiles, which targeted Pakistan’s Northern Air Command-control network at Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala during the initial strike.

Malviya’s claims about IAF success against the enemy also demolish claims made in fake news circulated on social media and attributed to a British newspaper. The posts carried an article with the headline “Pakistan Air Force: The Undisputed King of the Skies.”