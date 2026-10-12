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Four Pakistani terrorists killed in a suspected IED blast along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Four suspected infiltrators were killed when a landmine exploded near Nangi Tekri, a strategic location in the Krishna Ghati sector that has been used as an infiltration route.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Four Pakistani terrorists killed in a suspected IED blast along LoC in J&K’s Poonch
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Four Pakistani terrorists killed in a suspected IED blast along LoC in J&K’s Poonch
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