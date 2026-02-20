Four states, one question: From Bengal to Tamil Nadu- Are regional leaders beating national narratives?

With assembly elections approaching in several states, a key question resurfacing in India’s electoral discourse is whether national narratives still hold sway or regional leaders and identities are becoming increasingly decisive. From the Northeast to the South, political landscapes are not only diverse but shaped by distinct needs, languages, identities, and local issues. In this context, parties are recalibrating strategies as local leadership has the potential to reshape campaign dynamics ahead of crucial polls.

Understanding whether regional leadership can outweigh national messaging is critical in the current electoral moment, as it influences campaign strategy, candidate projection, and alliance politics. As national parties attempt to replicate successes across states, India’s regional diversity may resist a uniform narrative, making local realities a decisive factor in the upcoming elections.

As India prepares for elections in multiple states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, the effectiveness of national leadership appeal versus regional political strength is under scrutiny. While national parties rely on central leadership visibility and ideological messaging, state-level politics continues to be shaped by regional identities and the credibility of local leadership.

Regional identities and national charisma

According to Himanshu P. Roy, Professor at the Centre for Political Science, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the transferability of national charisma varies sharply across regions.

“In many states, it is transferable, but not in every state. In Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Telangana, Kerala or even the Kashmir Valley, national leadership may not be acceptable for a variety of reasons,” he said.

Roy noted that deeply rooted regional identities often limit the influence of national narratives in state elections. Referring to West Bengal, he explained that unless voters are dissatisfied with the incumbent regional leadership, national appeals may not resonate.

“Bengali identity is highly deep-rooted. Unless there is a crisis with provincial leadership, voters may not be listening to national leadership,” he said.

He added that the absence of strong regional faces within national parties further weakens their prospects in such states.

“If there had been a powerful organic BJP leader in Bengal comparable to Mamata Banerjee, the BJP could have swept the state. But there is no such regional leadership,” Roy elaborated.

The contrast, he said, is visible in Assam, where regional leadership aligns with national messaging.

“In Assam, the national narrative and leadership are acceptable. Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is popular, creating a double-engine electoral machinery,” he observed.

Roy also highlighted that national campaigners who succeed in Hindi-heartland states may not replicate that success in linguistically and culturally distinct regions.

“In Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP, or Bihar, charisma may be transferable. But in border or southern regions, I doubt it,” he said.

Voters and their emotions

On whether regional identity has overtaken national ideology among voters, Roy cautioned against broad generalisations. Voters often differentiate between national and state elections.

“They may vote for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, but for a local party in assembly elections. Masses are smart enough to decide differently,” he said.

However, when national narratives clash with local realities in state contests, Roy’s assessment is unequivocal. “Local realities — without mincing words. Because there is nothing like a national crisis in assembly elections,” he said.

As multiple states head to election season, the contest between national narratives and regional leadership is likely to define campaign strategies and outcomes. While national parties continue to project central leadership and ideology, it could be expected that in culturally distinct states, electoral success will depend less on national charisma and more on credible local leadership and regional resonance.

