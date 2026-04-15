Four times more powerful than Rafale, F-35? IAF chief flies ‘missile arsenal’ F-15EX – Here’s why it matters

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief’s recent flight aboard Boeing’s F-15EX Eagle II in the United States has spotlighted one of the world’s heaviest-armed fighter jets, which are often dubbed a “missile truck” by defence analysts for its ability to carry numerous weapons in a single mission.

The sortie by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh came at a time when India is evaluating options under its Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, which aims to procure 114 fighter jets to strengthen combat capability and replace ageing aircraft. Boeing has presented the F-15EX Eagle II as one of the contenders, along with platforms such as the Rafale, F-21, Eurofighter Typhoon and others.

As an advanced variant of the long-serving F-15 family, the F-15EX stands out for its payload capacity, speed and long-range strike capability.

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A fighter jet built to carry more weapons

One of the defining features of the F-15EX Eagle II is its weapons-carrying capacity. According to Boeing and US Air Force data, it can carry up to 29,500 pounds or roughly 13,380 kilograms of weapons. This makes it one of the highest-payload fighter jets presently in production.

The aircraft is built to use the Advanced Missile and Bomb Ejector Rack, known as AMBER, which allows it to carry between 12 and 22 air-to-air missiles depending on mission requirements.

Defence experts compare this to aircraft such as the Rafale or F-35, which typically carry fewer air-to-air missiles during standard combat configurations.

The F-15EX is also designed to carry future hypersonic weapons. According to US Air Force planning documents, the aircraft’s size and payload capacity make it suitable for carrying large missiles, including those exceeding 20 feet in length. This ability is seen as useful for long-range strike missions and deterrence roles.

Speed, range and operational reach

The Boeing F-15EX Eagle II uses two General Electric F110-GE-129 engines, which allow it to reach speeds of up to Mach 2.5 or roughly 3,000 kilometres per hour. This places it among the fastest fighter jets presently in service.

In combat conditions, the aircraft has an operational range of around 1,200 kilometres without refuelling. With external fuel tanks, its ferry range extends to more than 4,800 kilometres. This allows the aircraft to operate across large areas and carry out long-distance deployments.

These features have made the jet attractive for air forces looking for long-range interception and heavy strike capability.

Modern systems and digital cockpit

The F-15EX incorporates modern avionics and digital systems. It features the AN/APG-82(V)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, which is built to track multiple targets simultaneously and improve detection capability.

The cockpit includes a large-area touchscreen display and advanced mission computers, allowing pilots to manage complex combat operations. The aircraft is also equipped with the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System, which is known as EPAWSS and helps detect and counter enemy radar and electronic threats.

These upgrades are part of the US Air Force’s effort to modernise the F-15 platform for digital-era warfare.

Combat record and background

Although the F-15EX is a newer variant, the broader F-15 family has a long operational history. Earlier versions of the aircraft have been used in wars such as the Gulf War, operations in the Balkans and missions in the Middle East. US Air Force data often cites the F-15 family’s strong air-to-air combat record across decades of service.

The F-15EX completed its first flight in February 2021, and the US Air Force accepted its first aircraft in March 2021. The platform is intended to replace older F-15C and F-15D aircraft while adding new digital warfare capabilities.

Where it fits in India’s fighter plans

India’s MRFA programme is expected to play a major role in strengthening the Indian Air Force’s squadron strength, which has declined in recent years.

Defence analysts say aircraft like the F-15EX are being evaluated for their ability to carry heavy payloads, operate at long ranges and support multi-role missions.

The F-15EX is presently in service with the US Air Force. Boeing has offered the aircraft to India as part of the MRFA competition, though no decision has been announced so far.

Singh’s flight in the F-15EX is seen as part of the ongoing evaluation process, as India studies multiple platforms before making a final choice.