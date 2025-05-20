Four Workers Killed, One Injured In Tamil Nadu Landslide; CM Stalin Extends Condolences

New Delhi: A devastating landslide struck a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, Sivaganga district, near S.S. Kottai, Tuesday morning. The incident claimed the lives of four workers, while one person was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment. Sivaganga District SP confirmed ANI that four bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operations are underway. The injured workers are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu: Four workers died in a landslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, in Sivaganga district, near S.S. Kottai.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. As per the Tamil Nadu CMO, MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The CM also ordered that the injured worker receive the best possible medical care.

"Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care," Tamil Nadu CMO added.

The deceased workers were identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, who are from Odisha. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.

The state government has assured support to the affected families and is working to ensure the injured worker receives proper medical attention.

