Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903707https://zeenews.india.com/india/four-workers-killed-one-injured-in-tamil-nadu-landslide-cm-stalin-extends-condolences-2903707.html
NewsIndia
SIVAGANGA LANDSLIDE

Four Workers Killed, One Injured In Tamil Nadu Landslide; CM Stalin Extends Condolences

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Four Workers Killed, One Injured In Tamil Nadu Landslide; CM Stalin Extends Condolences File Photo of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (ANI)

New Delhi: A devastating landslide struck a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, Sivaganga district, near S.S. Kottai, Tuesday morning. The incident claimed the lives of four workers, while one person was injured and rushed to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment. Sivaganga District SP confirmed ANI that four bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operations are underway. The injured workers are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. As per the Tamil Nadu CMO, MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The CM also ordered that the injured worker receive the best possible medical care.

"Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care," Tamil Nadu CMO added. 

The deceased workers were identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, who are from Odisha. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.

The state government has assured support to the affected families and is working to ensure the injured worker receives proper medical attention.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK