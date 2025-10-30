Four Year Old Killed By Reversing A Car In Noida, Driver Arrested

Noida: A tragic incident unfolded in Noida’s Sector 31, where a four-year-old boy died after being run over by a car on Wednesday night. According to police, the driver was reversing his vehicle when he accidentally hit the child, who happened to be walking behind it. The injured boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The driver, identified as Jayant Sharma, has been arrested, and the vehicle involved in the accident has been seized, officials said. An FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.

DP Shukla, the in-charge of Sector 20 police station, confirmed the details of the case, adding that the incident occurred in A Block of Sector 31. The police have launched further investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the incident, police took the driver into custody and seized the car involved in the mishap on Thursday. Sector 20 police station in-charge, DP Shukla, said that a case has been filed against the driver based on a complaint submitted by the child’s father, Ashish.

Authorities added that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain more details about the incident.



One Killed, Three Injured In A Hit And Run

A 36-year-old man lost his life and three others sustained injuries in a hit-and-run accident at Chaufatka Bridge in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to police, a speeding car bearing a Delhi registration number rammed into two motorcycles before the driver fled the scene.

In a similar incident just two days earlier in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a man was killed and several others were injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a mini goods vehicle. The collision sparked outrage among locals, who later vandalized the accused’s house and damaged the vehicle parked there.

Another Similar Incidents

A 36-year-old man was killed in a recent hit-and-run in South Jersey after being struck while walking along a road. Separately, a 36-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in the Panvel area of India after being hit by a truck. In the U.S., a 36-year-old man was also killed in a hit-and-run accident in El Reno, Oklahoma, following a prior altercation.