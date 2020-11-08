हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Four years of demonetisation: PM Narendra Modi hails move; Congress says it was an attack on India's poor

PM Narendra Modi said that demonetisation increased tax compliance and formalization and gave a boost to transparency.

Four years of demonetisation: PM Narendra Modi hails move; Congress says it was an attack on India&#039;s poor
File Photos (PTI)

New Delhi: On the fourth anniversary of the announcement of demonetisation, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 8, 2020) hailed the move, while the Congress targetted the Centre and alleged that it was an attack on India's poor.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalization and given a boost to transparency." 

He added that these outcomes have been greatly beneficial towards national progress. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party stated that in 2016-17, UPI saw transactions worth Rs 6,952 crore while it increased to Rs 21 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The national party claimed that the corporate taxpayers' returns in 2018-19 were 35% higher than the number of returns in 2013-14.

"During 2016-17, 8.03 lakh returns were filed by corporate taxpayers; this increased to 9.42 lakh in 2017-18. Operation clean money was launched after demonetisation. Self-assessment tax of more than Rs 13,000 crore was paid by targeted non-filers," said BJP.

Congress, on the other hand, is observing November 8 as the "Viswasghaat Diwas" and ran a massive online campaign '#SpeakUpAgainstDeMoDisaster' to attack the Centre on the 'suffering' caused by the demonetisation.

"Demonetisation was an attack on India's poor, its farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers. Demonetisation was an attack on India's unorganised economy and we must recognise this attack. The entire country needs to fight against it together," said senior Congress lead Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi also said that the demonetisation was a well-planned move to waive millions of crores of the loan of 'Modi-Mitra' capitalists with the general public's money.

"The first lesson every ruler and every Govt must learn is that - even if you do not do good to the people, do not do harm. The BJP-led NDA Govt did great harm to India's economy on November 8 2016," said former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

"Who do we blame for this blow to the Indian economy, to the Indian people, and to India's economic health? There is only one culprit - those who took that (demonetisation) decision and imposed it upon the nation," said Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor.
 

Earlier on November 8 in 2016, Prime Minister Modi had announced to ban all currency notes of higher denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from midnight.

 

