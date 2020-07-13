हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
india china border dispute

Fourth Corps Commander-level meet between India, China to be held in Ladakh's Chushul on July 14

The talks will focus mainly on the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army sources said, adding that the remaining disengagement and the next phase of de-escalation will be discussed during the meet.

Fourth Corps Commander-level meet between India, China to be held in Ladakh&#039;s Chushul on July 14
File Photo

New Delhi: Another round of Corps Commander-level talks between the Indian and Chinese military will be held on Tuesday (July 14) in the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh in the Indian side of the border. This will be the fourth such meeting between the two countries. 

The meeting is expected to begin at 10:30 am.

The talks will focus mainly on the second phase of disengagement on Finger 4 near Pangong Lake along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army sources said, adding that the remaining disengagement and the next phase of de-escalation will also be discussed during the meeting.  

The talks come in the aftermath of violent clashes between the two militaries last month when 20 personnel from the Indian Army were killed in Galwan Valley, leading to the worst stand-off between the two neighbours and deterioration in ties.

On July 6, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moved back by at least 1.5 kilometres from three friction sites in Galwan Valley. Rearward movement of vehicles of the PLA was seen at General area Galwan, Hot Springs-Gogra Post. They have also reduced their presence on the ridgeline of Finger 4 in the recent time as demanded by India in the previous meeting. 

In the first phase of the disengagement process, the PLA was seen removing its tents, vehicles and structures almost 1.5 kilometres back at three friction points along the LAC. The development came after the third round of Corps Commander meet between two countries during which the Chinese side agreed to focus on carrying out the de-escalation process at the LAC.

India has been pressing for the withdrawal of Chinese forces from areas between Finger 4 and 8. Mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers. 

india china border disputeIndia China faceoffIndiaChinaLadakhde-escalationPLAGalwan Valley faceoffIndian ArmyChina PLA
