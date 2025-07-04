Framework To Check Chinese Components in Indian Drones Ready, Awaiting Approval: Indian Army

Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau Major General CS Mann on Friday said that the Indian Army has finalised a comprehensive framework to address concerns about the use of Chinese components in drones.

He added that once the framework is approved, it will introduce rigorous testing protocols to ensure all equipment is free from security vulnerabilities.

"I said last year that we are making a framework - and now that framework has been completed and is under approval. Once approved, thorough testing will be conducted to ensure our equipment is free from any security vulnerabilities," Major General Mann said.