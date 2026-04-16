France bets on Rafale F5: What it means for India’s MRFA fighter jet deal

New Delhi: French aerospace company Dassault Aviation is turning its attention from upgrading the Rafale F4 version to developing the more advanced Rafale F5 variant. The move comes as France looks to build a next-generation combat aircraft that can handle a wider range of missions and match emerging air combat requirements over the next decade.

The Rafale F5 is expected to enter operational service around 2030, after which large-scale production could follow.

India is keeping an eye on these developments as they connect directly to the Indian Air Force’s future fighter acquisition plans, including the long-delayed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme.

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Why France is prioritising Rafale F5

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin has said that the decision to concentrate on Rafale F5 instead of continuing large-scale procurement of the F4 variant is aimed at strengthening France’s air and naval capabilities while improving export competitiveness.

According to her, the approach is also meant to support ongoing operational needs and maintain the aircraft’s international appeal in defence markets.

The Rafale F4 is already in service with upgraded connectivity and improved combat systems. However, France now sees the F5 as the next major step, introducing more advanced technological changes rather than incremental upgrades.

India’s MRFA fighter jet plan

India is mulling over acquiring 114 multi-role fighter aircraft under the MRFA programme, which has already received approval from the Defence Acquisition Council. The proposal includes the possible induction of Rafale jets, with around 96 to 98 aircraft expected to be manufactured in the country with support from the Dassault Aviation.

The remaining aircraft are expected to be delivered in fly-away condition from France.

New Delhi is also pushing for integration of indigenous weapons systems into these aircraft. However, French technical concerns over certain integration requirements have delayed finalisation of the deal.

Rafale F4 vs Rafale F5 – Differences

The Rafale F4 is built around upgraded connectivity and network-based warfare capability. It allows better communication between aircraft, ground systems and satellites, making coordination in operations more effective.

It is equipped with the Thales RBE2 AESA radar, upgraded SPECTRA electronic warfare system and supports weapons such as MICA NG missiles and AASM Hammer smart bombs. It continues to use the M88-2 engine.

The Rafale F5 is being designed as a more advanced system built around collaborative combat. It is expected to introduce the RBE2 XG radar based on gallium nitride technology, more advanced AI-enabled data processing, upgraded helmet displays and improved electronic warfare and cyber protection systems. The aircraft is also likely to feature the M88 T-Rex engine.

A major change in the F5 version is its ability to operate along with drones in combat missions. These drones are expected to assist in surveillance, threat detection and even strike roles, allowing the pilot to manage multiple systems during operations.

The aircraft is also planned to carry advanced weapons such as the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile and future cruise missiles.

What changes with Rafale F5

Unlike the Rafale F4, which is built around improving connectivity and mission coordination, the Rafale F5 is designed as a multi-system combat platform. It is expected to function as a central control unit for manned and unmanned systems, expanding how air missions are executed.

The transition from F4 to F5 is important for India as it could influence future upgrades for existing Rafale jets and the requirements under the MRFA programme.

With talks still ongoing, the final structure of India’s fighter fleet expansion will depend on how France moves ahead with its next-generation Rafale development path.