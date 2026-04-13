France bets on ‘Super Rafale’ F5 instead of F4 – What it means for India’s 114-jet MRFA deal

Paris: France is placing its next big bet on the Rafale F5 instead of expanding the Rafale F4 fleet. The move could influence India’s long-pending plan to buy 114 multirole fighter aircraft.

French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation has begun development of the Rafale F5, a version expected to push the aircraft closer to sixth-generation combat capabilities. According to French defence planning estimates, Rafale F5 is expected to receive operational clearance around 2030, and it will be followed by large-scale production.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates Rafale F3R jets, and future upgrades to newer standards will depend on how quickly France moves toward the F5 platform. The move also carries weight for India’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme.

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What it means for India’s 114-jet MRFA deal

India plans to procure 114 fighter jets under the MRFA programme, a proposal cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council. Rafale is one of the leading contenders.

Under the present plan, around 96 to 98 aircraft would be manufactured in India with Dassault Aviation’s collaboration, while the remaining jets would be delivered directly from France in fly-away condition. India has also insisted on integrating indigenous weapons, including locally developed missiles and systems.

Defence analysts say this requirement has led to technical talks between India and France, which is one of the reasons the deal has not moved to the final stage.

If France transitions toward Rafale F5 in the coming years, India may prefer to go with the newer configuration for its MRFA purchase. This would allow the IAF to avoid operating multiple standards over time. Military planners prefer future-ready aircraft to reduce upgrade costs and maintain long-term fleet uniformity.

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin recently revealed Paris’ direction, stating that France is prioritising completion of Rafale F5 development instead of expanding Rafale F4 procurement. She said the move would allow French air and naval forces to carry out future missions, strengthen partnerships and sustain Rafale’s export appeal.

Rafale F4 vs Rafale F5

The Rafale F4 is built for improved connectivity and network-centric warfare. It enhances data sharing between aircraft, satellites and ground forces. The aircraft uses upgraded sensor fusion, software-defined radios and improved communication systems to coordinate complex missions.

It is equipped with the Thales RBE2 AESA radar, MICA NG air-to-air missiles and AASM Hammer precision-guided bombs. It continues to use the existing M88-2 engine, which is used in the existing Rafale variants.

The aircraft, however, aims to move beyond connectivity and introduce collaborative combat capabilities. It is expected to control drones during missions and allow pilots to deploy unmanned systems for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and strike operations.

Often referred to as “loyal wingman” operations, this concept is being explored by countries, including the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. France’s Rafale F5 is expected to adopt a similar approach.

The new variant is also supposed to feature the next-generation RBE2 XG radar using Gallium Nitride technology, which offers improved detection range and better resistance to electronic interference. The cockpit is likely to include AI-assisted helmet displays and upgraded electronic warfare systems.

Rafale F5 may also receive the more powerful M88 T-Rex engine, which is designed to improve thrust, payload capacity and endurance. Reports from French defence planning documents suggest the aircraft could carry future weapons, including the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile and next-generation cruise missiles.

Why India is watching closely

India faces a shortage of fighter squadrons, with the IAF operating around 30-31 squadrons against the sanctioned strength of 42. This shortfall has pushed the country to accelerate both indigenous programmes such as Tejas and foreign procurement options like MRFA.

The Rafale platform fits well into India’s operational ecosystem. The aircraft is capable of carrying Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles and SCALP cruise missiles, both integrated into the Indian fleet.

If the aircraft enters production by the end of the decade, India’s MRFA purchase could include the new version. This would give the IAF access to technologies like drone teaming, AI-assisted combat systems and improved electronic warfare capability.

France’s decision to move toward Rafale F5 ushers in the next phase in the evolution of the aircraft. The development goes beyond a new variant. It could influence the future of one of India’s biggest fighter jet acquisitions.