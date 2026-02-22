Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019578https://zeenews.india.com/india/france-eyes-indias-pinaka-rocket-system-after-massive-rafale-deal-reports-3019578.html
NewsIndiaFrance eyes Indias Pinaka rocket system after massive Rafale deal- Reports
INDIA-FRANCE DEFENCE DEAL

France eyes India's Pinaka rocket system after massive Rafale deal- Reports

France eyes India's Pinaka rocket system in reciprocal Rafale deal to plug artillery gaps from Ukraine aid. After Macron's India, both countries elevated their ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partners'. The development comes as a significant step towards Indo-France defence ties and advancement of India's Indegenious weapon systems. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

France eyes India's Pinaka rocket system after massive Rafale deal- Reports(File Photo IANS)

In a significant move towards strengthening Indo-France relations, Paris is eying India’s indigenously built Pinaka Rocket system.

According to several reports, India-France defence ties enter a new era as Paris eyes the purchase of India's homegrown Pinaka rocket system, signaling a shift toward mutual arms procurement.

As India advances its $36 billion order for 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation, France plans a reciprocal move to acquire Indian-made weapons in a shifting from the traditional one-way arms trade.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

France is addressing urgent gaps in its artillery capabilities, heightened by the Ukraine war and India’s Indegenoiusly built Pinaka rocket system emerged as the frontrunner.
Reportedly, France's LRU rocket systems based on the M270 are running low, with just nine left after donating four to Ukraine, and will retire by 2027.​

Stockpiles are depleted from ongoing Ukraine aid, creating an urgent need for fast, mobile rocket replacements.

Apart from Pinaka, French buyers are closely monitoring India's artillery platforms, missile programs, and electronic warfare systems. Paris officials are eager to build resilient supply chains.

Also Read: Jai ho! India-France ties elevated to Special Global Strategic Partnership; What it signals?

Pinaka offer cost effective alternative

Pinaka offers a cost-effective alternative for far less than Western rivals like Unted States’ HIMARS. While delivering a 90-130 km range, firing 12 rockets in 44 seconds, and proving itself in Indian strikes on Pakistani positions, Pinaka set its ground as a reliable yet destructive option.

Reportedly, Brigadier General Stéphane Richou tested it during his 2024 India visit, praising its speed, easy movement, and fit with NATO gear as a quick fix until France's own FLP-T rocket trials in mid-2026.

Built by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pinaka is a home-made rocket launcher system. It can be perceived as a wheeled "rocket shotgun", which blasts 12 rockets in only 44 seconds, wrecking a huge enemy zone up to 1 km wide from 45-120 km away.

Easy to move around, suitable for any weather, and six units together can fire 72 rockets fast to destroy troops, trucks, or enemy camps.

India has used it in real operations and has also gained foreign attention with the recent Armenia deal. Its affordability and speed attract international buyers, catching France's eye too.

Advancing Indo-France Defence Ties

Indo-French defence ties are rapidly advancing through joint production, tech sharing, and reciprocal deals, shifting from buyer-seller to true partners.

A few days earlier, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day India visit during the India AI Impact Summit, India and France elevated their ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partners’, strengthening defence, tech, and Indo-Pacific issues under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

PM Modi hailed the visit as elevating ties to new heights, emphasising Rafale co-production, innovation, and mutual security, while Macron called relations at their "highest point," pushing deeper tech and strategic collaboration.














 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam