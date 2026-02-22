France eyes India's Pinaka rocket system after massive Rafale deal- Reports

In a significant move towards strengthening Indo-France relations, Paris is eying India’s indigenously built Pinaka Rocket system.

According to several reports, India-France defence ties enter a new era as Paris eyes the purchase of India's homegrown Pinaka rocket system, signaling a shift toward mutual arms procurement.

As India advances its $36 billion order for 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation, France plans a reciprocal move to acquire Indian-made weapons in a shifting from the traditional one-way arms trade.

France is addressing urgent gaps in its artillery capabilities, heightened by the Ukraine war and India’s Indegenoiusly built Pinaka rocket system emerged as the frontrunner.

Reportedly, France's LRU rocket systems based on the M270 are running low, with just nine left after donating four to Ukraine, and will retire by 2027.​

Stockpiles are depleted from ongoing Ukraine aid, creating an urgent need for fast, mobile rocket replacements.

Apart from Pinaka, French buyers are closely monitoring India's artillery platforms, missile programs, and electronic warfare systems. Paris officials are eager to build resilient supply chains.

Pinaka offer cost effective alternative

Pinaka offers a cost-effective alternative for far less than Western rivals like Unted States’ HIMARS. While delivering a 90-130 km range, firing 12 rockets in 44 seconds, and proving itself in Indian strikes on Pakistani positions, Pinaka set its ground as a reliable yet destructive option.

Reportedly, Brigadier General Stéphane Richou tested it during his 2024 India visit, praising its speed, easy movement, and fit with NATO gear as a quick fix until France's own FLP-T rocket trials in mid-2026.

Built by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pinaka is a home-made rocket launcher system. It can be perceived as a wheeled "rocket shotgun", which blasts 12 rockets in only 44 seconds, wrecking a huge enemy zone up to 1 km wide from 45-120 km away.

Easy to move around, suitable for any weather, and six units together can fire 72 rockets fast to destroy troops, trucks, or enemy camps.

India has used it in real operations and has also gained foreign attention with the recent Armenia deal. Its affordability and speed attract international buyers, catching France's eye too.

Advancing Indo-France Defence Ties

Indo-French defence ties are rapidly advancing through joint production, tech sharing, and reciprocal deals, shifting from buyer-seller to true partners.

A few days earlier, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day India visit during the India AI Impact Summit, India and France elevated their ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partners’, strengthening defence, tech, and Indo-Pacific issues under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

PM Modi hailed the visit as elevating ties to new heights, emphasising Rafale co-production, innovation, and mutual security, while Macron called relations at their "highest point," pushing deeper tech and strategic collaboration.





























