France refused, Russia hesitated, China threatened — How DRDO’s resilience landed India into elite club

It was during 2015-2016 when India was discussing the transfer of Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology from France, along with the Rafale deal. However, the French delegation denied the request, citing sensitivity and secrecy around the technology. The government felt betrayed as, despite the Rafale deal involving thousands of crore rupees, the deal did not bring all the intended benefits. It was a moment of introspection and challenge for India and its scientists. It was yet another reminder that the West and Europe won’t come to India’s rescue when it comes to critical defence technologies. The, India decided to go indigenous. It has the resources, it had the brains, and all it needed was a little push.

Only a few countries, including the United States, China, Russia, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea, had the GaN technology. Russia had been hesitant in sharing the tech, while China posed serious security risks to India.

France had declined to transfer Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology to India under the Rafale offset framework, citing strategic and security sensitivities. The refusal forced India to reassess its approach to acquiring critical semiconductor capabilities for military applications.

Rather than depend on foreign suppliers, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chose the longer and more complex route of full indigenous development. The effort was led by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) in Delhi and GAETEC in Hyderabad, covering the entire GaN development chain from materials to devices. India trusted its scientists at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It took around 10 years and voila, the desi, fully indigenous GaN semiconductor technology compatible with Indian defence systems was born.

India has now successfully developed advanced GaN semiconductor technology, marking a major step forward in high-performance defence electronics. GaN-based chips offer significantly higher power efficiency, superior heat tolerance, and better high-frequency performance compared to conventional silicon-based systems.

DRDO has confirmed that the indigenous GaN technology is now ready for deployment. The capability, once denied during the Rafale negotiations, has been realised through domestic research and manufacturing.

GaN technology forms the core of modern active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, electronic warfare systems, missile seekers, and space-based platforms. It enables higher power output, longer detection ranges, faster signal switching, and reliable performance in extreme thermal environments. These features are critical for next-generation air, naval, missile, and space warfare systems.

According to reports, DRDO laboratories have also achieved indigenous production of GaN-based monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs). This capability is currently possessed by only a limited number of countries worldwide.

The GaN MMICs developed are deployment-ready and not limited to laboratory demonstrations. They can handle very high power densities in compact form factors and operate reliably at extreme temperatures. Importantly, the intellectual property remains fully under Indian control.

With this achievement, India has entered a select group of nations with sovereign GaN capability. The development removes potential foreign choke points during crises or conflict and marks a shift from platform-level dependence to component-level technological sovereignty.