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France’s big Rafale F5 push! UAE plan revealed – why India holds the key?

Instead of building a completely new stealth fighter, France is upgrading the Rafale into a “super Rafale” configuration with enhanced strike range, survivability and weapons capability.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
France’s big Rafale F5 push! UAE plan revealed – why India holds the key?
Image Credit: Representative image (IAF)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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