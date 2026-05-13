France says yes to Rafale MICA deal – but only partly, here’s what India actually gets

New Delhi: India is moving to strengthen the backbone of its Rafale and Mirage-2000 fighter fleet with a new agreement that will allow MICA air-to-air missiles to be maintained and partially upgraded within the country for the first time.

Under the deal with French defence firm MBDA and the Indian Air Force (IAF), France will provide technical data, spare parts and training, while New Delhi will establish and operate a dedicated domestic facility for repair and servicing of these missiles to improve readiness of critical weapon system used in frontline combat aircraft.

According to a report by OPEXNews, the agreement covers local infrastructure for repair work and mid-life upgrades of MICA systems used by Indian Dassault Rafale jets and upgraded Mirage-2000 aircraft.

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The arrangement also changes how India manages imported missile systems. Missiles are traditionally not “repaired” in the conventional sense after firing, as they are expended in combat. However, during storage, they can require servicing, component replacement and system checks to ensure they are fully functional and combat-ready. The new facility will address these maintenance needs, helping extend readiness and reduce turnaround time.

Faster turnaround for missile readiness

The IAF has said that the arrangement will help reduce the time required to restore missile stockpiles and improve overall combat preparedness. With the support of MBDA, India will receive technical documentation, specialised equipment and training for personnel working at the facility.

Strengthening India’s Air Defence Ecosystem



In a significant step toward enhancing indigenous defence sustainment capabilities, European missile leader MBDA has signed an agreement with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish domestic. Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) capabilities for MICA missiles. Key Impact Areas: Faster operational readiness Boost to indigenous defence infrastructure Enhanced missile lifecycle support Stronger international defence collaboration This partnership marks another important milestone in India’s journey toward defence self-reliance and advanced aerospace capability development. pic.twitter.com/YQ5apw24AE — Bharat Defence Tech Show (@BdtsIndia) May 12, 2026

The decision to establish this capability was made after Operation Sindoor, during which India deployed long-range air-to-air missiles and air defence systems. The experience has strengthened the importance of maintaining a ready and rapidly replenishable missile inventory during high-tempo operations.

What makes the MICA missile important

Short for Missile d’Interception, de Combat et d’Auto-défense, the MICA missile is a multi-role air-to-air weapon built for interception, combat and self-defence missions. It is a fire-and-forget system capable of operating in all weather conditions and is classified as a short to medium-range missile developed by MBDA France.

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It comes in two versions. The MICA-RF uses an active radar seeker, while the MICA-IR is equipped with an imaging infrared seeker. Both versions are built to engage targets at ranges between 60 and 80 kilometres, covering both long-range interception and close combat scenarios.

The missile weighs around 112 kilograms and carries a 12-kilogram high-explosive warhead. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 4.

Modernisation after Kargil war

India’s integration of MICA missiles dates back to the post-Kargil war modernisation drive in 1999, when the IAF began upgrading its combat fleet. The demand for advanced missile systems from MBDA increased as India moved to strengthen both infrared (MICA-IR) and radar-guided (MICA-RF) capabilities.

MBDA Signs MRO Agreement with Indian Air Force for MICA Missiles



MBDA has signed a significant agreement with the Indian Air Force to develop local Maintenance, Repair, and Mid-Life Overhaul (MRO) capability for MICA air-to-air missiles.

- The MRO facility will be set up,… pic.twitter.com/XimxK6NcDr — Defence Chronicle India (@TheDCIndia) May 7, 2026

A major milestone came in 2011 when India and France signed an agreement to upgrade 50 Mirage-2000 aircraft to the Mirage 2000I/TI standard, which also included integration of advanced missile systems.

Why this deal comes at a crucial moment for India

The announcement of this agreement comes at a time when India is evaluating additional Rafale fighter jet purchases while also expanding domestic defence support infrastructure. By developing local repair and maintenance capacity, India aims to improve missile availability and reduce dependence on overseas facilities.

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Officials say a domestic centre will ensure faster replenishment of missile stocks, especially in fast-moving operational situations or during crises. It will also reduce delays caused by foreign shipping and export approvals. Recent operations in the Middle East have also shown how fast missile stocks can run out, highlighting the need for stronger inventory systems at home.