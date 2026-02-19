France to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, says Macron

In a major step toward boosting academic mobility between India and France, Emmanuel Macron on February 19 reaffirmed France’s goal of hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

The target was originally announced in 2023, about a month after Narendra Modi visited Paris as the chief guest at France’s National Day celebrations. The initiative is part of the people-to-people pillar of the India–France strategic partnership.

Following the announcement, the French Embassy in India rolled out several initiatives to attract Indian students, including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa.

It also proposed the introduction of “international classes” specialized programmes combining intensive French language training with academic preparation.

Reiterating the commitment at the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Macron said, France would simplify visa and administrative processes to better assist students, particularly those enrolling in long-term courses such as PhDs.

“It’s very important for us to welcome more Indian students and to have more French students coming here. We speak about 10,000 per year. We decided with Prime Minister Modi to have 30,000 by 2030,” he said.

The Indo-French Centre for AI in Health has been established under a joint memorandum of understanding between AIIMS New Delhi, Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute.

The partnership also involves the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and other French institutions.

The centre was inaugurated by Macron and Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda during the French President’s visit to India. It aims to advance AI-driven research, medical education, and clinical innovation, with a special focus on brain health and global healthcare systems.

Emphasising technological self-reliance, Macron said India and France must develop “their own trusted AI systems” and lessen dependence on technologies created elsewhere.

“India and France are committed to developing the computing capacity and talent necessary to build our own trusted AI systems, as we cannot rely solely on technologies created and managed elsewhere,” he stated.

He also underscored the importance of responsible AI governance. “Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity with strong protections for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and a firm commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity,” he added.