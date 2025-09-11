'Fraught With Danger': India Warns Citizens Against Joining Russian Army, Urges Release Of Recruited Nationals

India on Thursday warned its nationals once again to refrain from any lucrative offers to join the Russian army in their fight against Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its strong objection to reports of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army, warning citizens against taking up such offers.

'Risks And Dangers'

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries, said the government has repeatedly highlighted the dangers involved. “We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” Jaiswal said.

He noted that the issue has been formally raised with Russian authorities in both New Delhi and Moscow, seeking an end to the practice and the release of Indian citizens already recruited. “We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” he added.

'Avoid Offers To Join Russian Army'

The MEA once again appealed to Indians to avoid falling prey to such offers. “We strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger,” Jaiswal stressed.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over Indians being lured abroad with promises of jobs or opportunities, only to find themselves caught in high-risk conflict situations.

Several Indians have alleged that they got trapped in Russian war as they were duped on various pretext, taken to Russia and were forced in joining their army against Ukraine. The MEA has taken up the matter with the Russian authorities and the discussion continues for early release of Indian nationals recruited in their army.