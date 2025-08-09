Free Bus Travel For Women And Children In Haryana On Raksha Bandhan: General Manager Of State Transport

"In preparation for the Raksha Bandhan festival, special arrangements have been made at three bus stands. Officers have been assigned booth-wise to ensure smooth operations. From 12 PM on August 8 to midnight on August 9, all women and children up to age 15 travelling with them will be allowed free travel," said General Manager of State Transport, Rahul Jain.

The scheme will apply to all state-run services, including kilometre scheme buses, mini buses, and ordinary buses. "Yes, it will include kilometres buses, our mini buses, and ordinary buses, all buses," Jain confirmed.

A total of 159 buses will operate on all routes during this period. "Almost 159 buses will run on all routes," he stated.

Jain also provided updates on the GPS tracking system for buses. "50 per cent of our depot work has been completed; we will complete the rest," he said, adding that the system will be implemented on all buses. "GPS system will be implemented on all buses; GPS system has already been installed on the kilometres scheme," he noted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday also announced a free travel facility for women in the buses operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Cooperation on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, as per an official statement.

The CM also extended greetings on Raksha Bandhan, stating that the festival symbolises mutual affection and trust, and is associated with rich cultural traditions and historical significance. Dhami also highlighted the state's continuous efforts on women's empowerment.

"The dream of a prosperous Uttarakhand cannot be fulfilled without empowering women. We expect the people of the state to cooperate in the creation of an ideal society for the empowerment of women and their progress," the CM said.

Meanwhile, in a heart-touching incident that took place during the CM's visit to Dharali, a tourist from Gujarat who had been trapped due to the flash floods and landslides tore a piece of her dupatta and tied it to the CM. Dhangauri Baraulia, a resident of Ishanpur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, had come to Uttarakhand with her family for Gangotri Darshan. Due to the terrible disaster on August 5, she got stuck with her family in Dharali.

The situation had become extremely challenging due to the blockage of the road, continuous debris, and strong currents.

The Chief Minister himself has been monitoring the relief operations by being present in the area continuously for three days. Due to the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, Mrs. Baraulia and her family were evacuated safely.

The Chief Minister also humbly accepted this emotional moment and said that the state government stands with every affected citizen in this hour of disaster and every possible help will be provided. He said that the state government is working with full commitment for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

This scene of human sensitivities in a remote area like Dharali became an example of hope, faith and social solidarity amidst the disaster.