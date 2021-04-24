हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

After Telangana, Haryana announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all at govt hospitals

The Haryana government will also open a registration portal which will be made operational from April 28 where everyone will have to register themselves for COVID-19 vaccination.

After Telangana, Haryana announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all at govt hospitals
File Photo

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday (April 24) announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana CM chaired a state-level meeting of the COVID Monitoring Committee to discuss ways to curb the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government will also open a registration portal which will be made operational from April 28 where everyone will have to register themselves for vaccination. Registration is must to get the jab. More details on how and where the registration can be done are awaited, news agency ANI reported. 

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday (April 22) had announced several restrictions to control the COVID-19 second wave. 

The new slew of measures included closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.

The restrictions came into effect from Friday. "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusHaryanaManohar Lal Khattar
Next
Story

Al-Badr terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, arms and ammunition seized

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Varun Dhawan special on his birthday