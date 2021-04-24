After Telangana, Haryana announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all at govt hospitals

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday (April 24) announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana CM chaired a state-level meeting of the COVID Monitoring Committee to discuss ways to curb the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government will also open a registration portal which will be made operational from April 28 where everyone will have to register themselves for vaccination. Registration is must to get the jab. More details on how and where the registration can be done are awaited, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday (April 22) had announced several restrictions to control the COVID-19 second wave.

The new slew of measures included closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.

The restrictions came into effect from Friday. "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had said.

