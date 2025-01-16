Advertisement
DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS

Free Electricity To LPG Cylinders: Congress Launches 'Mehngai Mukt' Yojana To Counter AAP In Delhi Polls

Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Free Electricity To LPG Cylinders: Congress Launches 'Mehngai Mukt' Yojana To Counter AAP In Delhi Polls (Photo: X/ANI)

Delhi Assembly Polls: In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, political parties are making all-out efforts to woo the voters in the national capital. On Thursday, the Congress announced that if voted to power, it will provide 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and free ration kits.

While addressing a press conference, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced the 'Mehngai Mukt' Yojana, promising that the grand old party will fulfill its five guarantees if it is elected to power in the national capital.

The latest announcements came a week after the Congress promised to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman if voted to power. This scheme was seen as the grand old party’s major step to woo the women voters and counter the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) promises ahead of Assembly polls. On January 8, the Congress announced another scheme called 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' where free health cover up to Rs 25 lakh was promised.

Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.

