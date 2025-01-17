‘Free Ki Revris’ A ‘Blessing’ Now? Kejriwal Mocks BJP Over Manifesto Flip

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the BJP’s Delhi election manifesto, calling it 'Kejriwal Patra.' He accused the BJP of copying AAP’s welfare ideas and endorsing its governance model.

“The manifesto offers nothing new. It promises to continue the initiatives we have already launched. Why should people vote for the BJP to replicate what AAP is already doing?” Kejriwal said reacting to the election manifesto launched by Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in the day.

Kejriwal further slammed the manifesto for lacking originality and vision. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his past remarks on 'free ki revris' (freebies). “Looking at the BJP’s promises, PM Modi should now admit his rebuttal of freebies was misplaced. Such welfare measures benefit the country,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after BJP President J P Nadda released the manifesto, Kejriwal said, “The BJP has repeatedly criticised me for offering free handouts. Now, their manifesto mirrors what the AAP has already implemented in Delhi. This clearly shows our governance model works.”

He accused the BJP of hypocrisy, highlighting PM Modi’s earlier condemnation of Delhi’s welfare schemes. “If the BJP is now promising the same schemes, the PM must admit he was wrong. These 'revris' are a blessing for the people,” he said.

“They should also accept free handouts are not wrong. They are a gift from God and good for the country. Modi ji should come forward and acknowledge he agrees with these promises,” Kejriwal added.

He alleged that the BJP plans to shut down mohalla clinics, one of AAP’s flagship initiatives. “We will ask people across Delhi if they want mohalla clinics. Those who support them should vote for AAP, while those who oppose them can vote for the BJP,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP manifesto ignores key issues like law and order, housing for slum dwellers, and unauthorised colonies. He called the document a ‘bundle of lies.’

Kejriwal also welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on a High Court order regarding the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. He called the scheme the ‘biggest scam.’

Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

(With PTI inputs)