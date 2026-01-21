Delhi Free LPG Cylinder Scheme 2026: How To Apply, Eligibility & DBT Details For Holi

In an effort to ease the economic burden on the poorer sections of the citizens in the capital city of India, the government of Delhi has approved the issuance of one free LPG gas cylinder to poor families. This decision was reached after the cabinet meet on Tuesday. This happened weeks prior to the celebrations for the 'Holi' festival.

Reports suggested that the amount allocated for this preliminary implementation is Rs. 300 crores, which is a fullfillment of one of the biggest poll promises.

Eligibility: Focus On Ration Card Holders

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It plans to particularly target the families falling under the category of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the citizens. According to government sources, the arrangement will be applied to all eligible people possessing the ration cards in the capital.

The government has already started the process of identifying the beneficiaries in order to make sure that the financial aid reaches the deserving persons prior to the festival season.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Cash Instead Of Physical Benefits

Contrary to the traditional distribution model, the government will not be physically distributing the cylinders to the doorstep of the citizens. Rather, the system will be operated on the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform.

The cost for one LPG cylinder will be transferred to the Aadhaar linked accounts of beneficiaries. It is planned to achieve the following:

Keep it transparent and leak-proof.

Families should be allowed to buy the refills from their current distribution agents.

Allow the consumers to have flexibility without necessarily needing new gas connections.

Implementation Of Election Manifesto Pledges

This is the first step introduced by the BJP in its assembly election promises. The BJP election manifesto assured the poor people of the free distribution of two free LPG cylinders – one for Holi and another for Diwali.

Though Holi cylinder has received clearance with a budget of Rs 300 crore, whether the ‘subsidized cylinder for Rs 500’ will materialize or not is yet to be considered. Sources have revealed that although the Holi cylinder with no cost to citizens comes first, a final verdict on a subsidized cylinder is yet to be received.

Timeline And Next Steps

The amount is likely to be credited to bank accounts in the days before Holi. This is in compliance with directives to streamline the verification process to ensure smooth running of the DBT system. The budget for another cylinder during Diwali will depend on how successful this first phase will be.

ALSO READ | Delhi Air Pollution Today: AQI 'Very Poor' As Toxic Smog Engulfs Capital Amid Easing Cold | Video