'Free navigation through Hormuz is over, ships will now be charged': Iran's Ambassador to India

Iran's Ambassador to India has served notice that the era of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is finished, and that ships transiting the waterway will from now on be charged for navigation services, maritime security, and environmental protection, regardless of what the United States or the international community says about it.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali was careful to distinguish tolls, which he said Iran does not believe in, and service fees, which he said are standard practice at major international waterways around the world. The difference, in Tehran's framing, is significant.

"Over the past decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided extensive services for free in areas such as navigation, maritime rescue, traffic control, and shipping security. But under the new conditions, these services and facilities will no longer be free, and fees will be charged for navigation services, environmental protection, and maritime security," he said. "This practice is common in many important international passages and straits, where coastal countries charge fees for transit, technical services, maritime piloting, and securing the area."

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Fathali was equally firm in placing the blame for the current crisis squarely on Washington and Tel Aviv. "The main cause of today's problems is the tense and warmongering actions of the United States and the Zionist regime. By imposing this war, they have put not only regional security but also global energy security at risk," he said.

He acknowledged that before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz had been one of the safest energy transit routes in the world, a status Iran attributed to its own provision of security services, which it now says will come at a price.

US sanctions, Quad condemnation

The Ambassador's remarks come at a particularly tense moment over the waterway's status. Washington this week imposed sanctions on Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a body set up by Tehran to manage and regulate maritime traffic through the strait, accusing it of being used to "extort" commercial vessels and funnel revenue to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The PGSA was added to the US Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals list as part of the Trump administration's intensified "Economic Fury" campaign against Iran.

The Quad foreign ministers, meeting in New Delhi earlier this week, were equally blunt in their condemnation. The joint statement released after the meeting reaffirmed support for the uninterrupted flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, called on all parties to adhere to international law as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and explicitly opposed "any future measures that are inconsistent with UNCLOS, including the imposition of tolls."

The United Nations has already declared it illegal to charge fees for passage through international waters, a position Iran's ambassador did not directly address, instead framing the charges as a service fee rather than a toll.

For major energy-importing nations like India, which depends heavily on Gulf oil and has been working hard to keep its vessels moving through the strait, the ambassador's statement adds a new and unwelcome layer of complexity to an already difficult situation.

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(With ANI inputs)