Free ride for women in West Bengal in state transport vehicles if BJP comes to power: HM Shah

Women in West Bengal will get free rides in all state transport vehicles from June 1 if the BJP comes to power in the state after the forthcoming Assembly polls this month, said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday.

The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.

“Women's empowerment and women's safety will be the topmost priority of the BJP government in West Bengal. We will guarantee that women will be able to move around freely in the streets even after midnight, and no one will even dare to look at them. There will not be any R.G. Kar-like rape and murder case or Sandeshkhali-like women harassment cases anymore," HM Shah claimed.

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"At the same time, the new government will arrange for totally free rides in state transport vehicles from June 1,” HM Shah said while addressing a campaign rally at Kulti in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, HM Shah also issued a strong note of caution as he said that if the “hooligans enjoying the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress would try to disrupt the polling process on April 23 and April 29, they will be hung upside down” since “the security arrangements this time will be so tight that even a bird would not be able to go through it”.

HM Shah also said that after forming the government in West Bengal, another top priority of the BJP government will be to identify and deport illegal immigrants from the state. “The illegal immigrants will no longer be allowed in the state, taking away your jobs or eating the ration meant for you,” HM Shah said.

This was the second rally of HM Shah in the state, the first being at Sukna in the Darjeeling district in the morning. He is scheduled to address two other rallies on Tuesday.