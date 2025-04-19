'Freedom' Chants Echo As Waqf Bill Protests Heat Up Across India – DNA Analysis

Massive protests have erupted across several cities in India against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, drawing thousands to the streets. During the demonstrations, slogans demanding "freedom" are being chanted which raised concerns over the security situation.

This growing trend of aggressive dissent, marked by incendiary rhetoric, is being seen by many as a deeply concerning and potentially dangerous development for national unity and public order.

However, the Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions filed by Muslim organizations challenging the Waqf Act. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, large-scale protests continue across the country.

The event was reportedly organized and overseen by local Qazis, with over 25 religious leaders, including several prominent Qazis, present on stage. Their presence highlighted the scale and influence behind the protest.

To manage the massive turnout, nearly 2,000 volunteers were deployed, tasked with handling logistics and ensuring smooth coordination for the crowd. Shockingly, this gathering, while taking place in a democratic country like India, echoed with chants demanding "freedom."

According to Zee news Tv reports, Qazis from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi played a central role in mobilizing close to one lakh participants from regions including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru. All brought together to raise slogans and demonstrate against the Waqf Act amendments.