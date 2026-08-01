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Freedom doesn’t mean doing whatever you want: NSA Ajit Doval cautions Indian youth

The NSA called on young Indians to dedicate themselves to strengthening the country and place national interest above personal or narrow interests.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Freedom doesn’t mean doing whatever you want: NSA Ajit Doval cautions Indian youth
Image Credit: NSA Ajit Doval urged youth to dedicate themselves to the to the nation. (IANS)

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