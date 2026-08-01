/Freedom doesn’t mean doing whatever you want: NSA Ajit Doval cautions Indian youth

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday cautioned India’s youth against viewing freedom simply as the liberty to do whatever one wants, saying that true freedom comes with responsibility and a commitment to the national interest.
Addressing the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune, NSA urged young Indians to reflect on the life, words and vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and understand the difficult circumstances in which the freedom movement was shaped.
Doval drew a contrast between the freedoms enjoyed by the present generation and the hardships faced by leaders such as Tilak. He said the fear, suffering, constraints and difficult realities of that era were difficult for young people today to fully imagine.
“Especially our youth. They might think India was always as it is today. They might feel that the freedom we enjoy today is simply about doing whatever one wishes. But freedom was not this. It was earned by people who sacrificed their lives for it,” Doval said.
He said every Indian, particularly the younger generation, should consider Tilak’s vision for India and the spirit of nation-building that defined his life. According to Doval, Tilak played a major role in awakening national consciousness among young Indians and inspiring them to “shake off the chains of slavery.”
Doval also suggested what Tilak’s message might have been for today’s generation. Recasting Tilak’s famous slogan for the needs of a modern India, he said the nationalist leader might have declared: “Making India strong and developed is my birth-right duty, and I shall do it.”
The NSA called on young Indians to dedicate themselves to strengthening the country and place national interest above personal or narrow interests. He described the present period as a “rare window of opportunity” in India’s history and said the country could not afford to let it pass.
“Today's youth should dedicate themselves completely to the nation. They should resolve that they will always work in the national interest, setting aside personal or narrow interests,” Doval said, adding that personal interests could wait when the larger priority was nation-building.
Explaining his approach to decision-making, Doval referred to the concept of “VED analysis”, which categorises priorities as Vital, Essential and Desirable. He said serving the nation and making it powerful should be treated as “Vital”, while other aspirations could be considered Essential or Desirable.
Doval stressed that personal, community or group interests should not take precedence if they conflict with the national interest. “If it's not in the national interest, it's not in my interest,” he said.
The NSA also reminded the audience that although India is now independent, the responsibilities of its citizens, particularly its youth, remain significant. He said the country continues to face major challenges from both within and outside and called for a continued commitment to national development.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | NSA Ajit Doval says, "Young people today might assume that India has always been the way it is now, or they might mistake freedom for the mere liberty to do whatever one desires. But that is not what freedom truly means."— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
After being conferred with… pic.twitter.com/HEVqbdUeNq
Doval’s remarks came against the backdrop of recent youth-led demonstrations in New Delhi, where Generation Z protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar over concerns including alleged irregularities in national examinations such as the NEET paper leak and wider administrative issues. The protests saw students march towards Parliament and clash with police, with protesters demanding accountability from the government. The mobilisation also generated intense political pressure and was followed by the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
At the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' on Doval. Shah praised Doval’s contribution to India’s internal and external security, saying history would reserve “a golden page” for his role.
The award also brought together Tilak’s legacy of fearless nationalism and Doval’s contribution to India’s contemporary security framework. In his address, Doval used Tilak’s life and ideals to underline a broader message: that political freedom is not simply the absence of restraint, but also carries the responsibility of contributing to the nation.
Doval expressed confidence that India’s youth could help create a new chapter in the country’s history if they placed nation-building and national interest at the centre of their priorities.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.