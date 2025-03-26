'Freedom Of Expression Is...': Yogi Adityanath Amid Kunal Kamra Joke Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with the news agency ANI commented on the ongoing stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra row and said that 'freedom of expression cannot be used to personally attack someone'.

The stand-up comedian's alleged disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have prompted criticism from UP CM.

In the interview, CM Yogi said, "Freedom of expression is in the realm of law. It should be in the realm of constitutional values. And in that realm, there is freedom of expression. The freedom of expression cannot be used to personally attack someone else."

He continued, "It is unfortunate that some people have considered this freedom as their birthright to divide the country and increase the division."

Calling for action by the law, the BJP leader said, "I feel that the law should take action against such people who are creating a difference in the country."

In the viral video, comedian Kamra talked about the Maharashtra politics and allegedly called Shinde 'gaddar' (traitor). Kamra had on Sunday shared the videos of his stand-up show held at The Habitat venue in Mumbai, following which the venue was ransacked, and the police arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks for the vandalism.

According to ANI, Mumbai Police on March 24 registered an FIR against Kamra based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. He was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the comedian on Monday released a statement on his official social media handle regarding the ongoing row and said, "I will not apologise."

In his statement, Karma also said, "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise."

He added, “Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut talking about Kamra said, "I know him, and he can never be scared of threats. These threats are a show of power...."

Further, commenting on CM Yogi's freedom of expression statement, he added, "I agree with what Yogi ji said (on misuse of free speech), but what wrong did Kunal Kamra say?"

(with ANI inputs)