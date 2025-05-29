Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2907801https://zeenews.india.com/india/freedom-of-hooliganism-in-name-of-appeasement-in-bengal-pm-modis-big-attack-against-mamata-govt-2907801.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

'Freedom Of Hooliganism In Name Of Appeasement': In Bengal, PM Modi's Big Attack Against Mamata Govt

PM Modi exaggerated that Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously, including the safety of our mothers and sisters, a crisis of extreme despair, and rampant unemployment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Freedom Of Hooliganism In Name Of Appeasement': In Bengal, PM Modi's Big Attack Against Mamata Govt Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against TMC chief and CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of promoting "freedom of hooliganism in the name of appeasement" in Bengal. He further highlighted that West Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously, including the safety of our mothers and sisters, a crisis of extreme despair, and rampant unemployment.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK