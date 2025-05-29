'Freedom Of Hooliganism In Name Of Appeasement': In Bengal, PM Modi's Big Attack Against Mamata Govt
PM Modi exaggerated that Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously, including the safety of our mothers and sisters, a crisis of extreme despair, and rampant unemployment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against TMC chief and CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of promoting "freedom of hooliganism in the name of appeasement" in Bengal. He further highlighted that West Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously, including the safety of our mothers and sisters, a crisis of extreme despair, and rampant unemployment.
