French Firm Safran, American Giant GE On Its Side, India Sets Fighter Jet Engine Manufacturing Plan Rolling

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for Tejas aircraft production while categorically mentioning that the quality of equipment from foreign companies that impresses Indians was not built in a day. He said that it took a long time, and they received consistent support from their countries. He said that the HAL got similar support to make Tejas and succeeded in it.

Praising the Tejas, the Defence Minister said, "Our Tejas aircraft is set to become a splendid example of India's indigenous defense capabilities. It’s not that we aren’t facing challenges in this endeavor, but we have resolved that we will find solutions to every problem and will definitely establish the full capability to build fighter aircraft in India."

Talks With GE For Production Of Tejas Engines

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the story of Tejas has been marred by the delay in the supply of engines by the American firm GE. The delay in the supply of the engines delayed the delivery of the Tejas fleet to the air force. However, now, the government is now focussing on indigenous production of the engines and is now set to start commercial negotiations with GE, two years after HAL signed a pact with GE to jointly produce fighter jet engines in India.

In June 2023, GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly manufacture fighter jet engines in India. As reported by The Indian Express, both companies are aiming to wrap up commercial discussions within three months and move forward with a final agreement to co-produce the F414 engines. These engines are set to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 fleet for the Indian Air Force.

Government officials noted that after years of negotiations—dating back to 2012—GE Aerospace has agreed to transfer nearly 80 percent of its engine technology to India, reported the Indian Express. However, some critical elements of the technology package are still being withheld.

A modern jet engine relies on three core systems: the compressor, the combustion chamber, and the turbine. Under the current agreement, GE is offering 12 advanced technologies within the 80 percent transfer framework. These include specialized coatings to protect against corrosion, erosion, and extreme heat; techniques for machining and coating single-crystal turbine blades; advanced processes for nozzle guide vanes and other high-temperature components; and precision blisk machining.

French Major Safran Joins Race

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has also taken steps forward in the direction of building Fifth fifth-generation fighter aircraft and is about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran. Singh said that the government is providing the private sector with a suitable growth environment. "We have opened opportunities for the construction of Mega Defence Programmes, including fighter planes, helicopters, tanks, and submarines, through the Strategic Partnership Model, which will help our private companies become Global Giants in the coming years...We clearly understand that establishing defence research and development in the private sector will take time. To promote this process, we have opened opportunities for ‘Transfer of Technology’ free of cost through DRDO. This is a significant step towards self-reliance in the defence technology sector," said Singh.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has selected French major Safran to manufacture advanced jet engines in India in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Gas Turbine Research Establishment. The engine will power India’s indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).