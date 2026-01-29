Frequency-emitting weapons, discombobulator: How can India prepare for next-gen war?

The American action in Venezuela speaks a lot about future warfare. As revealed by certain American intelligence experts and President Donald Trump, the US used weapons which were never used in anywar. Trump called it a discombobulator and added that he is not allowed to talk about it. Days later, Venezuela’s defence minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, accused the United States of using the country as a ‘weapons laboratory’ during the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3.

Notably, there were reports that the US used high-frequency emitter weapons, which made Venezuelan soldiers vomit and even become unconscious. While this sounds like a science fiction, nothing is impossible in an era where direct energy weapons can destroy aerial targets. According to technical experts, exposure to high-intensity electromagnetic radiation—such as radio-frequency (RF) and microwave radiation in the megahertz to gigahertz range, as well as high-energy X-rays and gamma rays—can be harmful to humans.

However, when a poison is artificially developed, the scientists often develop anti-dote as well. Just like that, if the US had developed the weapon, it must have developed its protection gear for its soldiers as well. And there lies the opportunity for aspiring powers. Those sitting in the military corridors of India and China may have been seeing this development from a close perspective.

India, China, the USA and Israel are among those few countries that pose Direct Energy Weapons. Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) are used by modern armies mainly for defensive purposes, such as shooting down drones, intercepting rockets, and disabling enemy electronics using focused energy like lasers or microwaves. They offer speed, precision, and low cost per use, but are limited by range, power requirements, and environmental conditions.

The Indian Army already has electronic weapon systems required to break/jam the enemy radars and communication systems. Recently, BEL gave a Ground-Based V/UHF Communication Jammer to the Indian Air Force. The jammer intercepts, monitors, and shuts down enemy communications across 30–1000 MHz frequencies. The system detects range and bearing, letting Indian units hunt the signal source.

According to experts, countries like the US, China, Russia and India have been increasingly adapting to fight through jammings, switch modes, or work around it as modern warfare will continue to evolve with increasing use of electronic systems. Experts flag the need for increasingly invest in modern tech and defence research to equip the armed forces with advanced systems.