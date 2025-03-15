Advertisement
INDIA AT UN

'Frequent References Will Not Validate Their Claim': India Again Rains Fire On Pakistan Over Kashmir Issue At UN

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Parvathaneni Harish made these remarks while delivering India's statement at the meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 12:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
(Photo: ANI)

India At UN: India has once again slammed Pakistan for its “habit” of making “unjustified references” to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that this will not validate Islamabad’s claim and nor will it justify their practice of “cross-border terrorism.”

Lashing out at Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, Parvathaneni Harish said, "As is their habit, the former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Frequent references will neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism." He further stated that Pakistan's fanatical mindset was well-known and that the reality will not change nevertheless, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India.

"The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as is also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always be an integral part of India," he said.

He further stated, "We have recently witnessed a disturbing rise in violence targeting places of worship and religious communities. This can only be countered by sustained commitment and concrete action from all member states to the principle of equal respect for all faiths. All countries must commit to equal treatment of all their citizens and not practice policies that promote religious discrimination. We must also ensure that the education system does not perpetuate stereotypes or encourage bigotry. As we observe this day, let us remember that the fight against Islamophobia is inseparable from the broader struggle against religious discrimination in all its forms, as was correctly envisaged in the 1981 declaration. Let us work towards a future where every individual, regardless of their faith, can live with dignity, security and respect..."

There have been several occasions in the past when India has lashed out at Pakistan over the Kashmir issue on the global stage, echoing that it will always remain an integral part of India and not even an inch of land will be compromised.

(With agency Inputs)

