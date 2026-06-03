Fresh blow to Kashmir tourism: Srinagar airport faces partial closure from July, 16-day shutdown in October

The tourism industry in Kashmir, a key driver of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, is already struggling to recover from the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack. It now faces another major setback, as extensive runway maintenance at Srinagar Airport is likely to disrupt air connectivity during the peak tourism season between July and October, including a continuous 16-day airport closure in October.

According to Srinagar Airport authorities, a phased runway maintenance schedule has been proposed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, which could significantly affect flight operations between July and October this year.

Under the proposal, the airport runway will remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, to facilitate maintenance work. If approved, the schedule is expected to result in changes to commercial flight operations on those days, affecting thousands of passengers, including tourists visiting the Valley during the summer and autumn seasons.

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The disruption is set to intensify further, with a complete closure of runway operations proposed from October 1 to October 16, 2026. During this period, no aircraft movements would be possible, effectively suspending all air traffic to and from Kashmir if the proposal receives final regulatory clearance.

Srinagar Airport authorities also issued a passenger advisory on their official X handle, stating:

''As part of the planned runway maintenance works by the Indian Air Force, it is proposed that the runway at Srinagar Airport may remain unavailable on every Monday and Tuesday from 01 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Further, a total closure of runway operations is proposed from 01 October 2026 to 16 October 2026.Passengers are kindly advised that the above plan is presently under the planning phase. As soon as the schedule is formally approved, detailed updates will be shared through official channels. Passengers are requested to stay connected with Srinagar Airport and their respective airlines for authentic and timely information and avoid relying on unverified sources.'' said Srinagar Airport Authority.



The announcement has come as a major shock to those associated with Kashmir's tourism sector, which has been working tirelessly to restore tourist footfall after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack led to a near-complete collapse in visitor arrivals.

Tourism stakeholders fear that prolonged disruptions in air connectivity could trigger cancellations, reduce bookings, and cause significant financial losses for hotels, tour operators, transport providers, and other businesses that depend on the tourism industry. They warn that the proposed runway closures could deal another major blow to Kashmir's tourism sector at a time when it is still struggling to recover from the impact of the terror attack.

Tariq Ghani, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, said, "Obviously, this is very unfortunate. At a time when Kashmir's tourism sector is working hard to recover and regain momentum, such a decision will have serious consequences.

While the proposed restrictions in July may not have a major impact, as tourist arrivals generally decline during the Amarnath Yatra period, the planned closure in October is a huge concern. October is one of the busiest months for tourism, not only in Kashmir but across India. It coincides with major festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, when travel demand is at its peak. Shutting down airport operations during this period could severely affect tourist arrivals and result in significant economic losses.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism industry came to a complete standstill. It took tremendous efforts by the government, tourism stakeholders, hoteliers, travel operators and local communities to restore confidence and bring tourists back to the Valley. Just when the sector was beginning to recover, this proposed closure threatens to undo much of that hard-earned progress."

However, the maintenance schedule is still in the planning stage and has not yet been finalized. Representatives of Kashmir's tourism industry have urged the authorities to minimize disruptions and explore alternative arrangements wherever possible to protect the tourism sector, which contributes significantly to the region's economy and provides employment to thousands of people.

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Manzoor Pakhtoon, President Houseboat Association Kashmir said “Unfortunately, I must say that this decision is likely to have a significant impact on Kashmir's tourism industry. Our only hope is that the government reconsiders the proposal and explores alternative options before implementing it. With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the peak tourism season ahead, any disruption in air connectivity will directly affect the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on tourism, We worked extremely hard to revive the sector after the Pahalgam terror attack, and the results are visible today as tourist arrivals have started picking up again.”

Although authorities have emphasized that the maintenance project is essential to ensure the long-term safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of the airport's runway infrastructure, traders in the Valley and regional politicians, including some who are part of the Omar Abdullah-led government, have expressed concern over the proposed schedule.

They have urged the authorities to carry out the work during off-peak hours or in the off-season, arguing that tourism is one of Jammu and Kashmir's largest industries and contributes directly and indirectly around 7 per cent to the Union Territory's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

They contend that the closure of the Valley's only major air gateway and a critical lifeline connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country would have a severe impact on the region's economy and the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on the tourism sector.

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