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Fresh case filed against Abhishek Banerjee’s aide over alleged job scam

Roy’s name emerged in both the alleged land-grabbing case and the jobs-for-money scam following statements given by former Trinamool Congress MLA Sujoy Hazra, who was arrested earlier this month by West Bengal Police on corruption charges.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Fresh case filed against Abhishek Banerjee’s aide over alleged job scam
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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