/Fresh case filed against Abhishek Banerjee’s aide over alleged job scam

A fresh FIR has been registered against Sumit Roy, the absconding executive assistant of Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The new case, lodged at Debra Police Station in West Midnapore district, accuses Roy of duping several people of lakhs of rupees by falsely promising them jobs in the state government during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime.
Earlier, a district court in West Midnapore had issued an arrest warrant against him in a separate case filed at Salboni Police Station in the same district, where he has been accused in an alleged illegal land-grabbing case.
Police have also issued a lookout notice to prevent Roy from fleeing the country. He is currently absconding.
Roy’s name emerged in both the alleged land-grabbing case and the jobs-for-money scam following statements given by former Trinamool Congress MLA Sujoy Hazra, who was arrested earlier this month by West Bengal Police on corruption charges.
Earlier this month, a joint team comprising Salboni Police, Kolkata Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted raids and search operations at Abhishek Banerjee’s residence on Kalighat Road in south Kolkata in a bid to trace Roy.
The raid and search operations were carried out at Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after mobile phone tower data showed that Roy’s last traced location was at the same premises.
Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned multiple times in the past month in three separate cases by two investigating agencies, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).The ED interrogated him in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs scam in West Bengal.
The CID, on the other hand, questioned him in two other matters: one involving the alleged mismatch of legislators’ signatures in West Bengal, and the other related to alleged statements inciting violence ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.
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