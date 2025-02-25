Fresh Case Of Love Jihad, Sexual Harassment Of Minor Hindu Girls Rocks Rajasthan; People Demand Strict Action

Several towns across Rajasthan witnessed a bandh on Monday, with protesters demanding immediate and stringent action against those accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls from the majority community in Bijaynagar. Authorities have arrested seven individuals on charges of assault, blackmail, and forced religious conversion of multiple girls. The arrested suspects include Rihan Mohammad, Lukman, Sohail Mansuri, Arman Pathan, Sahil Kureshi, Kareem, Shravan Kumar, and former councillor Hakem Qureshi.

Ajmer range DIG Om Prakash said that only one accused is on the run currently and the rest have been arrested. The DIG assured that police would file a charge sheet and expedite the legal proceedings. The DIG said that the allegations of the religious conversions are under investigation. According to FIR, the accused gifted China-made small mobiles to the girls and forced them to talk to them. They also coerced them into bringing their friends together and then they physically exploited the girls.

After parents filed complaints on February 15, municipal authorities issued notices to the families of the accused for alleged encroachments.

Protests erupted across several towns. In Beawar, markets remained closed as demonstrators held a rally. Residents of Gulabpura marched to the SDM's office, while similar protests took place in Kekri. Baghera, Nasirabad, and Bhinai also observed shutdowns.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari promised strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani met with police officials, instructing them to take firm measures against those found guilty.