Calcutta HC orders fresh CBI SIT probe into RG Kar rape case 'cover-up' claims
The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to provide all case documents and recordings to assess the need for a fresh investigation into the RG Kar rape-murder case.
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In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a fresh probe into an alleged cover-up in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, directing the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Joint Director of the CBI (East).
(This is a developing story.)
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