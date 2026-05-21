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NewsIndiaCalcutta HC orders fresh CBI SIT probe into RG Kar rape case 'cover-up' claims
RG KAR CASE

Calcutta HC orders fresh CBI SIT probe into RG Kar rape case 'cover-up' claims

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to provide all case documents and recordings to assess the need for a fresh investigation into the RG Kar rape-murder case. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Calcutta HC orders fresh CBI SIT probe into RG Kar rape case 'cover-up' claimsPeople hold demonstration rally demanding justice for RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Jan 20, 2025. (Photo: ANI)

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a fresh probe into an alleged cover-up in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, directing the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Joint Director of the CBI (East).

 

 

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