/Fresh faces, fresh hope: Rahul Gandhi bets on new team to revive its fortunes across six states

Impressed by that steady hand, the leadership has now given him charge of Gujarat too, alongside Karnataka. It's a state where Congress hasn't held power since 1995 and where its tally fell to just 17 seats in 2022. Given that Gujarat is home turf for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the task ahead is significant: turning a weak state unit into a serious contender before the 2027 election. Known for staying out of the spotlight and working closely with both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Surjewala is increasingly seen as one of the party's most dependable troubleshooters.