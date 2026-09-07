/Fresh faces, fresh hope: Rahul Gandhi bets on new team to revive its fortunes across six states

In a move being read as a sign of renewed ambition, the Congress party has rolled out a fresh line-up of state in-charges, handing bigger responsibilities to trusted hands while giving rising leaders a genuine shot at proving themselves. The September 5 reshuffle, though limited to just six states, offers a clear window into how the party's top leadership is rebuilding confidence within its ranks ahead of a string of crucial elections.
The appointments reveal who the Congress high command trusts, who is being tested, who has been given another opportunity and who is being moved up the organisational ladder.
The standout appointment is Sachin Pilot's shift from Chhattisgarh to Punjab, a state that goes to the polls early next year. It's widely seen as both a reward for his abilities and a chance for him to prove his mettle on a bigger stage. Punjab remains one of the few large states in the north where Congress genuinely believes it can return to power.
Party insiders say the timing couldn't be better. Punjab's unit has been going through a rough patch, with tension simmering between state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Both leaders have long enjoyed the confidence of Rahul Gandhi, and the high command is now counting on Pilot, a younger leader trusted by the Gandhi family, to bring the two camps together and build a united front.
For Pilot himself, this is familiar territory turned into opportunity. Having lived through his own tussle with Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, he understands better than most what internal rifts can do to a party's chances. Punjab gives him the platform to show he can do what he once couldn't fully achieve at home: unite competing leaders under one banner. Success here could also strengthen his claim to lead the party in Rajasthan when it goes to the polls in 2028.
There's a personal thread running through the story too. Pilot has always shared warm ties with former chief minister Amarinder Singh, whose exit from the party in 2021 set off the very chain of events that eventually led to Channi's rise and the Congress's heavy defeat in 2022. Though Amarinder is no longer with the party, his experience stands as a reminder of what happens when rival power centres are left unresolved.
While Pilot's assignment carries an element of challenge, Randeep Singh Surjewala's new role in Gujarat comes as a clear mark of trust. Surjewala had overseen Karnataka when Congress swept to victory with 135 of 224 seats in 2023, and later guided a smooth leadership transition this June when Siddaramaiah made way for D.K. Shivakumar as chief minister, without the infighting that has hurt the party elsewhere.
Impressed by that steady hand, the leadership has now given him charge of Gujarat too, alongside Karnataka. It's a state where Congress hasn't held power since 1995 and where its tally fell to just 17 seats in 2022. Given that Gujarat is home turf for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the task ahead is significant: turning a weak state unit into a serious contender before the 2027 election. Known for staying out of the spotlight and working closely with both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Surjewala is increasingly seen as one of the party's most dependable troubleshooters.
Bhupesh Baghel's move from Punjab to Assam marks a change of scene rather than a demotion. Having previously worked on two Assam campaigns, including as a senior observer during this year's election, Baghel steps into a role he already knows well. His appointment also strengthens Priyanka Gandhi's continuing involvement in the state, building on a partnership that has worked successfully before, from Uttar Pradesh in 2022 to the Congress's win in Himachal Pradesh the same year.
With Assam's unit having suffered three consecutive election losses and considerable infighting, Baghel's task will be to help rebuild the organisation from the ground up. His known rapport with senior state leader Gaurav Gogoi is expected to make that job a little easier.
The remaining three appointments highlight the party's effort to widen its leadership pool. Sukhdeo Bhagat, a tribal leader and former Jharkhand Congress chief, takes charge in Chhattisgarh, a state with a strong tribal population, ahead of its 2028 election. Sirivella Prasad, an Andhra Pradesh leader with experience in Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, steps up to handle the far more complex Maharashtra, where alliance politics and multiple strong regional leaders will test his skills. Meanwhile, P.V. Mohan takes on Andhra Pradesh, a state where Congress must essentially rebuild from scratch after failing to win a single assembly seat in 2024.
Together, the changes paint a picture of a party trying to strike a balance: rewarding proven performers, testing promising leaders, and giving newer faces a genuine chance to grow. How far this fresh energy translates into results at the ballot box will depend on just how much real authority the high command is willing to hand over.
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