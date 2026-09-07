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Fresh faces, fresh hope: Rahul Gandhi bets on new team to revive its fortunes across six states

The September 5 reshuffle, though limited to just six states, offers a clear window into how the party's top leadership is rebuilding confidence within its ranks ahead of a string of crucial elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Fresh faces, fresh hope: Rahul Gandhi bets on new team to revive its fortunes across six states
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Meta/AI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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