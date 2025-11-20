Fresh Gen-Z Protests Rock Nepal; Curfew Imposed In Bara District

Tension persisted for a second day on Thursday in Nepal’s Bara district, which borders the Indian state of Bihar, as youths identifying themselves as Gen Zers returned to the streets following clashes with CPN-UML cadres a day earlier.

Crowds gathered again in Simara from early morning, confronting police and prompting authorities to impose a curfew from 1 pm to 8 pm (local time). “Curfew has been reimposed following the clash with the police to bring the situation under control,” Assistant Chief District Officer Chhabiraman Subedi told ANI.

The demonstrators accused police of failing to arrest individuals named in their complaint regarding Wednesday’s violence. On 19 November, six Gen-Z supporters were injured, and the group filed a case against six UML cadres after a confrontation at Simara Chowk, near Simara Airport.

Police on Wednesday detained Ward Chair Dhan Bahadur Shrestha of Ward 2, Jeetpursimara Sub-Metropolitan City, and Ward Chair Kaimudin Ansari of Ward 6 in connection with the unrest. Officers also fired tear-gas canisters after tensions escalated near Simara Airport, forcing the airport to suspend operations.

Unrest began on Wednesday after UML (Unified Marxist Leninist) leaders planned to visit the district ahead of elections scheduled for 5 March 2026. Experts have raised concerns over security arrangements, noting that hundreds of inmates remain at large and a similar number of weapons are unaccounted for after being looted during the September uprising.

Nepal remains in political transition following the regime change in September, when nationwide protests forced then-Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Oli to step down. The two-day unrest left 76 people dead across the country.

A new government was sworn in on 12 September under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, who immediately recommended dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections. President Ram Chandra Paudel subsequently dissolved parliament and scheduled elections for 5 March 2026.

(With ANI inputs)