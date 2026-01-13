Fresh Political Row In Telangana After Congress MLC’s ‘Lord Ram’ Remark; BJP Lashes Out

Telangana Congress MLC: A political controversy broke out on Tuesday after Telangana Congress MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP of using Lord Ram for electoral advantage, prompting strong reactions from senior BJP leaders who accused the Congress of repeatedly targeting Hindu beliefs and Sanatan Dharma for political gain.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh came down heavily on the remarks, saying they reflected a poor understanding of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

“If leaders in Telangana fail to understand Hindu and Sanatan traditions, it only exposes their lack of knowledge of Indian culture. The Gita teaches that whenever dharma declines, such forces emerge, and figures like Ram or Krishna are born. Today, Narendra Modi has emerged in that role, taking India forward, working towards making it a Vishwaguru and ensuring unprecedented development,” Singh claimed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The controversy erupted after Goud accused the BJP of indulging in politics centred on religion and caste to gain votes.

“The BJP plays politics on caste and religion. Has Lord Ram joined the BJP? They invoke religious sentiments only during elections. Instead of addressing real public issues, the BJP attempts to disrupt harmony by seeking votes in the name of religion before every election,” Goud said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised the Congress, alleging that insulting Hindu beliefs had become a deliberate political tactic.

“Targeting Hindus and Sanatan Dharma has become the Congress party’s identity. This is not accidental — it is a calculated vote-bank strategy,” Poonawalla said.

He further alleged that the language used by the Telangana MLC for Lord Ram would not be applied to any other deity or prophet. He also referred to earlier remarks by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and cited what he described as a pattern of past statements by Congress leaders, including references to ‘Hindu terror’, opposition to the Ram temple, and comments on the Ram Mandir consecration.

Echoing similar views, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo questioned the intent behind the remarks, saying such statements reflected a “cheap mindset” and asked whether similar comments would ever be made about other religions.

(With ANI Inputs)