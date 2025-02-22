Fresh Riot Conspiracy In Delhi? BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht Makes Bold Claim

New Delhi: BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht has claimed that a new conspiracy is being planned to trigger riots in Delhi, similar to the 2020 violence. His statement has sparked controversy and raised serious questions.

Bisht, who represents Mustafabad, claimed a Delhi Police official is involved in inciting riots. He has not provided any concrete evidence to support this claim. However, he alleged that he would file a complaint with the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The 2020 Delhi riots caused widespread violence and loss of life. Many accused are still facing trial.

His statement has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. They are questioning the basis of his allegations and asking why he has not presented any proof to the media or authorities. They also want to know why the Delhi Police has not acknowledged this information.

Bisht had defeated Tahir Hussain, one of the key accused in the riots, in the Mustafabad constituency. He secured victory in the crucial Muslim-majority seat with 85,215 votes, defeating Khan by 17,578 votes. Hussain trailed in third place with 33,474 votes.